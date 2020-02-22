Miyetti Allah Warns On Formation Of Regional Security Outfits, Says Fulani Security Outfit Will Spread Over Nigeria

Listen to article

Miyetti Allah Kautel Hore socio-cultural organisation, has said that it may be pushed to set up its own security operation in the country, adding that if that happens, no one can control it.

Speaking through its National President, Abdullahi Bodejo , in an interview with the Sun, the organization also declared that Nigeria’s breakup won’t affect the Fulani in any way.

Bodejo said he is so afraid the way regions are coming up with illegal security outfits, “One group calls its own, Amotekun; another group calls its own Shege ka fasa”, declaring that he does not support anything illegal.

The Fulani leader pointed out that it would be a disaster for the country if all the groups are allowed to form their own security.

He explained that the Fulani are in every corner, “if the Fulani should set up its own, how many countries will that be; how many countries do they not have brothers- Our brothers are in Cameroun, Niger, Chad, Mali etc. Some migrated to Ghana to rear their cows and other parts of the world.”

He said his organization is looking at the response of the government and security agencies to the formation of these ”illegal security outfits, “because if it comes to our side. I don’t think it is something that anybody can control.”

“If we are pushed to set up our own security outfit, nobody can control it because nobody knows how many Fulani in Nigeria; we are more than every tribe in this country, we are in every corner,” Bodejo warned.

“If anything happens to this country whether break up, nothing can affect the Fulani. Nothing can affect the Fulani,” he added.

He said, however, that Fulani are blessed people who are managing themselves, but are hated by Nigerians “who do not want to take their eyes off them.”