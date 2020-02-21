Nigerians Bid Senator Benjamin Uwajimogu Farewell As Gov. Uzodinma Names Ihitte Uboma College of Education after Uwajumogu

Listen to article

The Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma has described late Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu as a humane, but action-packed legislator whose contributions to the political development of his area, Imo and Nigeria would remain indelible.

Late Senator Uwajumogu passed on last year on December 18, 2019 in Abuja few months after being declared winner of the Okigwe North Senatorial seat for a second term.

Governor Uzodimma who spoke at the burial of the Senator at his country home, Ihitte Uboma on Friday, February 21, said Senator Uwajumogu’s life and times are testimonies of what he represented, noting that even in the face of difficulties, “Ben survived political turmoils to return to the red chambers the second term, but death did not allow him accomplish this desire to provide effective representation for his people ”.

Governor Uzodimma used the occasion to immortalize the late Senator by renaming the state-owned College of Education, Ihitte Uboma to Benjamin Uwajumogu College of Education.

The late Senator’s burial ceremony was attended by Nigerians from all walks of life with President Muhammadu Buhari represented by the Minister of State for Education, Chief Emeka Nwajuba, the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, his Deputy, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and about 20 serving and former Senators of the Federal Republic.

Others who graced the occasion were former Imo State Governors, Ikedi Ohakim and Senator Rochas Okorocha and former Deputy Governor, Dogulas Acholonu.

The Deputy Governor of Abia State, Ude Oko Chukwu represented Governor Ikpeazu. Members of the House of Representatives, the Speaker of Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Chiji Collins and members of House of Assemblies of South East States and several notable politicians from across the country also attended.

The roll call of dignitaries includes Dr. Chris Ngige (Minister of Labour and Employment), Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu (Minister of Science and Technology), Chief Raymond Dokpesi, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, Dr. Alex Otti, Prof. Maurice Iwu, Prof. Anthony Anwuka and Dr. Uche Ogah (Minister of State for Mines).

The All Progressives Congress (APC) was well represented at the burial both from the National Headquarters and the state.

Those in attendance from the APC include Emma Eneukwu, George Moghalu, Malcom Nlemigbo, Dr. Onyebuchi EJK, Uzoma Obiyor, Longers Anyanwu, Regis Uwakwe, Emma Ibediro, among others.

The serving and former senators who attended include Enyinnaya Abaribe, Andy Uba, Uche Ekwunife, Mao Ohuabunwa, Sylvester Anyanwu, Ezenwa Onyewuchi, Victor Umeh, Rochas Okorocha, Ike Ekweremadu, Osita Izunaso, etc.

Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prof. Placid Njoku, the Secretary to State Government, Chief Cosmos Iwu and Chief of Staff to the Governor, Nnamdi Anyaehie were also present.