Bayelsa: Governor Diri Appoints SSG, others

Listen to article

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has approved the appointment of Mr Daniel Alabrah as acting Chief Press Secretary.

Alabrah was the Special Adviser on Public Affairs to the immediate past governor of the state, Mr Seriake Dickson.

Alabrah is an indigene of the state from the Sagbama Local Government Area.

The appointment was contained in a statement signed by the Head of Press, Government House, Yenagoa, Mr Ebi Avi, on Thursday.

Diri also approved the appointment of four principal officers for his administration.

Alabrah, who disclosed this in a press release, said the new appointees were a former Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Mr Friday Konbowei Benson, who will serve as Secretary to the State Government, and Chief Benson Agadaga as Chief of Staff, Government House.

Others include Mr Peter Akpe as the Deputy Chief of Staff and Mr Irorodamie Komonibo as the Principal Secretary to the governor.