Bayelsa: David Lyon To Explore Judicial Option To Seek Redress. Preaches Against Violence In Bayelsa

David Lyon , the recently sacked governor of Bayelsa State has called on his supporters not to blame his running mate, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo for his removal.

Lyon stated that he is optimistic about the judiciary. This was contained in a statement by Alphine Ogoh, his media aide. “Chief David Lyon reassures Nigerians and the peace-loving people of Bayelsa state that as a law-abiding citizen, he will never support, sponsor or direct anyone to engage in acts inimical to the progress and wellbeing of the same people he seeks to govern, ” the statement read.

“Chief David Lyon insists that those who know him and have interacted with him can attest to the indisputable fact that he is a peace-loving person.

“Chief David Lyon has respect for civil liberty and believes in legal and democratic processes of resolving issues.

“Chief David Lyon also believes that in a democracy, the court is the last hope of the common man. Following the court pronouncement, he has been preoccupied with exploring all legal processes and remedies available in the constitution in the exercise of his fundamental human rights to address the unfortunate incident.

“As a leader, Chief David Lyon implores every Bayelsan, who believes in him and his vision for the state not to blame his running mate for the unfortunate development.”

“Chief David Lyon calls on all political leaders irrespective of their party affiliations to call their teeming supporters to order. He insists that nobody should take laws into their hand,” he said.

“He also expresses his faith and confidence in the judicial process and the Supreme Court in particular, noting that at the end of the day, justice will be done to the good people of Bayelsa State.”