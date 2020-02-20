NYSC warns Prospective Corps Members to be Be wary of fraudsters 

Listen to article

The National Youth Service Corp, (NYSC) has warned the prospective corps members to be wary of the activities of some fraudsters advertising online to facilitate 'juicy' posting for them.

The NYSC Southwest Area Office Coordinator, Mr Emmanuel Attah gave the warning in a press statement made available to The Nigerian Voice in Osogbo on today.

Attah said "The attention of NYSC Management has been drawn to an online advert created by fraudstars and mischief makers aimed at deceiving and extorting Prospective Corps Members in the guise of helping them to secure choice state for their National Service and also post them to organisations of their choice with the caption REDPLOY OR RELOCATE TO ANY FAVOURITE STATE AND DIRECT POSTING/REDPLOYMENT."

"The Management of Scheme want to use this medium to inform all prospective Corps Members and other stakeholders to completely disregard such adverts as they don't have any link with NYSC in any form."

"It is very pertinent and instructive to state that anyone found to be part of such criminal advert placement will be handed over to law enforcement agents for prosecution without delay."

"Prospective Corps Members are advised to disregard such information or advert circulating round, as it is devoid of facts, unfounded and misleading."

"We want to appeal to all Prospective Corps Members and other members of the public not to fall prey to the antics of fraudsters who capitalise on the innocence and ignorance of the prospective corps members to defraud them. Be warned", he said.