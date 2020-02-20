National Security Challenges: "..Mr. President will not resign.” - Lai Mohammed

Listen to article

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has declared that President Muhammadu Buhari won’t resign over the security challenges in the country.

He also said the government will not go back on its plans to regulate the social media as he clarified that normal international flights have resumed in Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

Mohammed made the clarifications at a briefing in Abuja. He said: “As I said earlier, the country is facing security challenges, and the challenges are being tackled headlong.

“However, there have been some red herrings in recent times, including those calling for the resignation of Mr. President or the sack of the security chiefs.

“I just want to say that the government, which has provided and continues to provide the military and the security agencies with the wherewithal, believes in their ability to tackle insecurity.

“These challenges will be successfully tackled. I will however advise all commentators, especially political and religious leaders, to be very careful at this time not to aggravate the situation with incendiary comments, comments that cash in on our religious, ethnic and political fault lines to further divide us.

“The kind of comments that have been attributed to some leaders, especially religious leaders, are incendiary and reckless. Leaders should be part of solutions toproblems, rather than aggravating situations.

“To those asking Mr. President to resign, I wish to say this: Mr. President will not resign.”

“He has the overwhelming mandate of Nigerians to preside over the affairs of the country till the expiration of his tenure in May 2023.”