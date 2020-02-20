EFCC arrests Muhammed Audu, son of Kogi ex-Gov, Abubakar Audu for Alleged Fraud

Listen to article

The operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested Muhammed Audu, son of the late Prince Abubakar Audu, a former governor of Kogi State, for his alleged involvement in an alleged fraud.

EFCC Acting Head, Media and Publicity Tony Orilade confirmed the arrest of Muhammed to The Nigerian Voice.

He said the suspect was arrested on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 for allegedly diverting funds to the tune of several millions of US Dollars and billions of Naira, which were donated to the Nigerian Football Federation, NFF, to his personal use.

Orilade told The Nigerian Voice today that the suspects' investigations revealed that the suspect allegedly used two of his companies, Mediterranean Hotels Limited and Mediterranean Sports, to divert the funds, which he could not account for.

He said the suspect will soon be charged to court as soon investigations are concluded.