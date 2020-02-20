February 20:  Remain in the Anointing

Listen to article

The priest who is anointed and ordained to replace his father as high priest is to make atonement. He is to put on the sacred linen garments and make atonement for the Most High Place for the tent of meeting and the altar, and for the priests and all the people of the community. This is to be a lasting ordinance for you (My people) Lev. 16:32-34).

Our final instruction for entering God’s presence is to remain in the anointing. We must maintain a right relationship with God so we may dwell continually in our meeting place with Him. We can live in continual unity with God because of Christ’s atonement for our sins.

When Jesus Christ came, He was anointed and ordained as High Priest by God. The high priest who preceded Him were only types of Him. His atonement is eternal – an everlasting ordinance. When this priest had offered for all time one sacrifice for sins, he sat down at the right hand of God (Heb. 10:12). To be in God’s presence, we must remain in a state of preparedness for prayer; we must not approach God in a careless way.

It is important to learn what it means to honor the Lord and reflect His holy nature in our lives. All these steps of preparation, we have looked at are important to God because Jesus Christ came to make them possible. It is because of Christ alone that we can enter the presence of an almighty and holy God and call Him Father. Note: We must follow God’s instructions and ways if we want to remain in His presence. For answered prayer, the Word of God is our only source of faith. If you want your faith to grow, you must increase your intake of God’s Word. Your prayers must also be according to God’s Word and will.

Let’s pray: My God, I can enter your presence because your Son, Jesus, opened the way by His sacrifice. May I always maintain a right relationship with you, through Christ. In Jesus’ name I pray. Amen.

Today’s reading: Leviticus 26-27; Mark 2

Renew Your Anointing Through Regular Prayers.