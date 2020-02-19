Lagos Lagoon Suicide: Toju Davies Daibo's Photo Emerges

Listen to article

The photograph of the 22 year-old man who was reported to have jumped into the Lagos Lagoon from the Third Mainland Bridge on 16 February has been published by the mother.

Mr Toju Davies Daibo, jumped into the lagoon from the bridge inward Adeniji Adele, after alighting from an Uber, complaining of stomach issues. His body has not been found since.

His mother has appealed to the government to find her son alive or dead, according to an interview she granted Channels Television.

According to her, Toju has no history of depression or drug use; he had just finished studying quantity surveying from the Lagos State University and was looking forward to his NYSC and then his master’s degree studies in Canada.

His family is calling for any information from security agencies so they can have some closure on the incident, Channels TV reported.

Davies hired an Uber from Gbagada on 16 February.

While the driver was transporting him to his destination, he asked him to stop and park on the bridge because he claimed to have a stomach ache and he wanted to relieve himself.

The Uber driver was stunned when Davies jumped into the lagoon.

The incident happened at about 10am.

Rescue operation mounted by Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, has not produced the body yet.