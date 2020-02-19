February 19:  Give God the Glory

Listen to article

Aaron shall also burn the fat of the sin offering on the altar (Lev. 16:25). After we enter God’s presence through the blood of Jesus, believing in His power to cleanse us, the eighth preparation is to give God the glory. God instructed the Israelites not to eat the fat of the sacrifices, but to collect it and burn it to Him on the altar. Fat is a symbol of glory because fat is an excess. “I am the Lord; that is my name! I will not give my glory to another or my praise to idols” (Isaiah 48:11).

God deserves all the glory for giving us the riches of redemption. We give God the glory by acknowledging and thanking Him for the abundance of His grace – for receiving, forgiving, and redeeming us so we can enter His glorious presence. God also desires the excess or glory of the material provision He has given us. Our ninth preparation is to wash in the blood. God instructed Aaron, “The man who releases the goat as a scapegoat must wash his clothes and bathe himself with water, afterward, he may come into the camp” (Lev. 16:26).

The first function of the wash is that of cleansing. The second is appropriating God’s promises. God is saying, in effect, you have done all that you are supposed to do, and you have given me the glory. I’m pleased. Tell me what you want. Since everything is clear between you and God, you can now, present your request to God (Philippians 4:6). In your prayer request, ask Him to fulfill His purposes based on His will and promises. Note: Are you giving God the glory and appropriating His promises? The Lord is worthy of all the glory in all of creation. His honor cannot be given to any created thing. He’s the creator. Let’s worship Him all the time.

Let’s pray: Father, thank you for cleansing and redeeming me, and receiving me into your presence. Thank you for the promises of your word. Please, Father, help me to glorify you in my words, thoughts and actions, in Jesus’ name. Amen.

Today’s reading: Leviticus 25; Mark 1:23-45

Glory and Honor to God's Holy Name Forever.