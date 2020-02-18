Biafra Nations Youth League, BNYL prepares to gather in Cross River to mark Ekukunela Declarations

Listen to article

Biafra Nations Youth League, BNYL, has disclosed plans to gather in Ikom , Cross River State on April 12 2020 to mark five years of its resolution known as "Ekukunela Declarations". Ekukunela is an Ejagham town in Ikom local government area of Cross River State.

Biafra Nations Youth League said it has setup a planning committee to organise the event. Disclosing this development to newsmen on tuesday, Chief of General Staff of the group, and leader of Displaced Bakassi Youths Linus Essien said "the decision to mark the Ekukunela Declaration every 12th day of April came during our General Assembly last February. "That was the day the true spirit of oneness entered our body". He said the declaration addressed four main issues affecting the people of former Eastern Nigeria and the Bakassi people "One is the British Conspiracy during the Colonial era. Second is the splitting of indigenous tribes into Nigeria and Cameroon, the Blockade of Biafra over Bakassi Peninsula and the denial of Biafran identity in the Niger Delta".

Essien said that copies of the said resolution were distributed in dozens yesterday in the Bakassi Peninsula, "it will go round the east before the event comes up".

He said many groups in the Southeast and Southsouth, including Southern Cameroons endorsed the declaration.

BNYL warned the government not to use the securities to destabilize the gathering adding that it would ensure peaceful activities, hence any attempt to destabilize the event may lead to chaos "as we will not just protest the action but we will make sure there is no peace if we are stopped".