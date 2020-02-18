Emeka Ihedioha Vs Hope Uzodinma: Supreme Court Grants Ihedioha's Prayer For Review, Adjourns Till 2nd March

Listen to article

The Supreme Court has adjourned the hearing of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and Emeka Ihedioha’s application to review its earlier decision on the Imo State governorship election till March 2, 2020.

The ousted governor of Imo State, Ihedioha and his party, the PDP are praying the court to, among others, reverse its judgment on January 14 which sacked Ihedioha and replaced him with Hope Uzodinma.

Ihedioha’s lead lawyer, Kanu Agabi, at the mention of the case on Tuesday, sought time to enable parties to file the necessary papers, a request other lawyers in the case did not object to.

In a brief ruling, a 7-man panel of the apex court, led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Muhammad, granted the request for an adjournment and adjourned till March 2, 2020.