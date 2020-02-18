Northern Nigeria On Journey Of Self-Destruction If..... – Emir Sanusi blows hot

Listen to article

The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi, has said the North will “destroy itself if it doesn’t change”.

Sanusi stated this while speaking at an event to mark the 60th birthday of the Governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai.

According to the Emir, Northern leaders cannot repeat the same thing and expect different results.

The monarch said those who will save the region, will be recorded as “mad men”.

“The real change in the north will come from those who are considered mad people.

“If the north does not change, the north will destroy itself. The country is moving on.

“If we don’t listen, there would be a day when there would be a constitutional amendment that addresses these issues of quota system and federal character,” Sanusi said.

He further urged Northern leaders to emulate El-Rufai, by investing in education.