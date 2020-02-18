Mass Communication Students Association (MACSA), Uniben, Inaugurates New Officials.

Listen to article

The inauguration ceremony of the Mass Communication Association (Macsa) newly elected officials was held yesterday, Monday, 17th February2020 at the Part-Time Hall, University of Benin, Ekehuan Campus, Benin City.

They are Oluwatosin Adewale (President), Damodu Victoria (Director of Welfare), Sandra Ofure (Financial Sectary), Ndubuisi Precious (Public Relations Officer 1), Stephanie Igho (Director of Socials), among others.

The ceremony was held in the Part-Time Hall, Ekehuan Campus was officiated by the Electoral Chairman, Comrade Adeyemi Precious.

He declared the state of affairs of the student association and invited the officials to the podium who were made to swear to discharge their duties accordingly.

The Electoral Chairman also urged the newly elected officials to serve the association diligently in line with

their oaths.

He said, "They can handle everything. I have full confidence in them. With God on our side, we are able to overcome the challenges."

The newly elected president, Mr. Adepoju Oluwatosin Adewale, commended the election process and gave

gratitude to God and the students for their full support.

He also commented on the previous administration and said that he would both sustain the established standard and also build upon it.

The other elected officials also expressed their heartfelt gratitude and promised that the new administration

will always stand with the full support of the student association.