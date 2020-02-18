Youths Loot Gas Primary Treatment Facility in Imo State

Listen to article

The youths of Assa community in Ohaji/Egbema LGA of Imo state have reportedly looted and destroyed some of the properties in the Gas Primary Treatment Facility in their community.

According to an witness, on Tuesday 11th February, angry youths of the community were sighted at the ongoing massive building, destroying and looting the Engineering facilities of a Nigerian company working for Shell in Assa North/Ohaji South Gas Primary Treatment Facility Project in Assa

According to the report, the youths who have been looking for reasons to attack the ongoing work, found one after two of their natives who were employed by the company came to work signed in and left their work premises back to their community, which has become their regular routine despite all warnings.

On that faithful day, on their way coming back on a motorcycle, there was a burning bush where a huge smoke was coming out from to the road, they ran into an incoming tipper and the tipper crushed them to death. This accident happened outside the work premises.

The youths who were already waiting to vandalise the ongoing project used the death of the two workers as an opportunity to destroy and loot what they could carry from the facility.

The Assa gas plant project is a project of the Federal Government aimed at halting gas flaring in the oil producing area of the state so as to put to better use, gas being wasted over the years through flaring.