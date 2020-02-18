February 18: The Power in the Blood of Jesus

Listen to article

Roman 3:25 says, “God presented Him as a sacrifice of atonement, through faith in His blood.” I wasn’t around when Adam sinned. I wasn’t there when Jesus died. How can blood shed more than two thousand years ago cleanse me today? The answer is that, because the blood still has power; its power is everlasting. God says, in effect, I received the animal sacrifices that the high priest brought to me. When my power connected with them, it was so potent that it atoned for the sins of three million Israelite. How much more will the precious blood of Jesus Christ, the Lamb without blemish or defect (1 Peter 1:19) atone for your sins?” when Christ came as high priest of the good things that are already here, he went through the greater or more perfect tabernacle, that is to say, not a part of this creation.

He did not enter by means of the blood of goats and calves; but he entered the Most High Place, once and for all by his own blood, having obtained eternal redemption… How much more, then, will the blood of Christ, who through the eternal spirit offered himself unblemished to God, cleanse our consciences from acts that lead to death, so that we may serve the living God(Heb. 9:11-12, 14). Christ is the atoning sacrifice for the sins of the world. (See 1 John 2:2). God provided this lamb as a sacrifice for our sins so we can enter the Holy of Holies where He dwells (see Heb. 4:16), trembling because we fear God, but confident because we know Jesus’ blood has completely cleansed us.

Note: The Blood of Jesus Christ has the power to cleanse us from all sins and the power to protect us from satanic attacks and evil influences.

Let’s pray: Father God, I am in awe of your love and power. Thank you for sending Jesus as the sacrifice for my sins. Thank you that His blood has the power to cleanse me and protect me forever, in Jesus’ name. Amen.

Today’s reading: Leviticus 23-24; Mark 1:1-22

The Power in the Blood is Able to Protect and Deliver.