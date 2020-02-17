Fighting: Oluwo, Agbowu desecrate traditional institution -Egbemode

Listen to article

The Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs. Funke Egbemode today declared that the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi and the Agbowu of Ogbaagbaa town, Oba Dhikrulahi Akinropo desecrated the traditional institution for fighting in the public.

In a press statement made available to The Nigerian Vice on Monday, Egbemode described the action of the traditional rulers as very unfortunate.

Oluwo and Agbowu engaged in scuffle during a peace meeting at the office of the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of zone 11, Bashir Makama last Friday.

Egbemode noted that the state government was aware that the Osun State Traditional Council is investigating the case and awaits the outcome.

She frowned that traditional rulers ought to protect and preserve the sacredness of traditional institutions.

She noted that situations where royal fathers engage in public display of temperament do not edify the revered stools of our forebears.

According to her "We believe in the dignity of traditional stools and sacredness of royalty. We will continue to preach peace among all our citizens and harmonious relationship among our traditional rulers.

"Government is aware that the State Council of Traditional Rulers has stepped into the matter and we are confident that the council will take appropriate steps to preserve peaceful coexistence among the Obas in the state. We do not want any crisis in any part of the State," Egbemode added.