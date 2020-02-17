Osun: Woman arrested with human part in Ikire

Listen to article

A woman was arrested today by men of Osun State Police Command in Ikire town for being in possession of human hand.

Confirming the arrest, the Police Public Relations Officer for the command, Mrs Folashade Odoro said suspect concealed the hand in a bag.

The police spokesperson told The Nigerian Voice that the woman was nabbed based on the intelligence gathered by police detectives.

The PPRO said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Johnson Kokumo has ordered police detective to ensure proper investigation into the matter.

Kokumo said the woman committed criminal offence for being in possession of human part and that anyone caught would fave the full wrath of the law.