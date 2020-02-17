Finally, Journalist Agba Jalingo Regains Freedom After Five Months In Detention

Listen to article

Journalist Agba Jalingo, publisher of CrossRiverWatch, has been released from custody after spending about five months in detention.

Jalingo was freed on Monday after perfecting the bail conditions.

Jalingo was first arraigned on August 22, 2019 after he published a story on how Ben Ayade, governor of Cross River, allegedly approved and diverted N500 million meant for the state’s microfinance bank.

Ayade had denied involvement in the trial of Jalingo saying it was the federal government behind the journalist’s case over his involvement in the #RevolutionNow protest led by Omoyele Sowore.

However, Jalingo was charged with conspiracy, terrorism, treasonable felony and an attempt to topple the state government.