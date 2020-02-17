Presidency Dismisses Reports Of President Buhari's 20 Day Vacation

Listen to article

The Presidency on Monday dismissed reports that President Muhammadu Buhari will be embarking on 20 day vacation abroad.

Reports surfaced on social media claiming that Buhari will on Wednesday embark on a 20-day vacation to the United Kingdom, UK, Saudi Arabia and Austria.

However, Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina urged Nigerians to discountenance the report.

According to Adesina, enemies of the country were behind the falsehood.

He said: “Purveyors of fake and concocted Information are currently on overdrive, and Nigerians are urged to be careful what they consume as news, and also share with others, particularly from the social media.

“An unfounded information has been making the rounds that President Muhammadu Buhari is billed to travel to the United Kingdom for 20 days, and from there proceed to Saudi Arabia, and then Austria. Fake. It is nothing but falsehood from mischievous minds.”

Adesina stated that Buhari’s family members, government officials are victims of what he termed orchestrated falsehood in the country.

“Members of the First Family, Ministers, top government officials, the military, and other key institutions, are equally objects of this orchestrated falsehood, coming from enemies of national cohesion.

“We urge Nigerians to be discriminatory about what they accept as credible information and restrain themselves from sharing what they have not authenticated as genuine. That is how we can all collectively beat the malevolent minds at their pernicious games,” he added.