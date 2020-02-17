Nigerian Army Aborts Insurgents Attack In Damaturu

Listen to article

Sector 2, Operation Lafiya Dole says it has foiled attempt by marauding Boko Haram terrorists to attack Damaturu, Yobe state capital, yesterday.

The Sector’s spokesperson, Lieutenant Chinonso Oteh, who confirmed the incident to DAILY POST, said the insurgents came through Babban Gida, the headquarters of Tarmuwa local government along Gashua-Damaturu road, but were overpowered by the superior fire of ground troops and Air Force support.

He explained that the swift arrival of the Air force fighter jet foiled the plans of the terror group as they could also not withstand the superior ground firepower of troops.

Oteh called on residents of Damaturu to be calm as according to him, “there is no cause for alarm”.

“Everything is under control and the general area is free from threat. People are advised to go about their usual business and report any suspicious movement to security agencies,” he said.

The insurgents had earlier made a stopover at Babban Gida, the headquarters of Tarmuwa local government where they fired gunshots sporadically, thereby sending fears into the hearts of residents before proceeding to Damaturu.

The convoy of the insurgents were believed to have moved from around Damasak, the headquarters of Mobbar local government area in Borno state and transited through Mafa, which shares border with Babban Gida on the eastern axis.

Sources said the people of Babban Gida on sighting the terrorists ran into the bushes for safety.

Babban Gida, a distance of about 40 kilometres from the state capital Damaturu, came under many attacks by the insurgents last year.