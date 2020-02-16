Emeka Ihedioha Vs Hope Uzodinma: Group Accuses Supreme Court Of Using Same Judges For The Case Review

Listen to article

An advocacy group known as Concerned Nigerians on Sunday alleged that the Supreme Court was trying to use the same panel that nullified the Imo State governorship election to review its earlier judgment on Tuesday.

Concerned Nigerians group has, therefore, called for a holistic review of the judgment given by the Nigerian apex court on the Imo governorship election.

Recall that the Supreme Court had sacked Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, while declaring Hope Uzodinma winner of the last governorship election in Imo State.

Uzodinma, who came a distant fourth with 96,458 votes with no clear chances of being declared winner was surprisingly declared the winner by the Supreme Court.

In the election, INEC had declared Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) winner with 273,404 votes, ahead of Uche Nwosu of the Action Alliance (AA) with 190,364, and Ifeanyi Araraume of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) with 114,676. In a distant fourth was Hope Uzodinma of the APC with 96,458.

However, convener of Concerned Nigerian, Deji Adeyanju berated the apex court for putting itself in a position where citizens now have to question its judgment, making the revered institution to been seen by Nigerians as fallible.

Address journalists in Abuja, Adeyanju stated that his group has been reliably informed that the Supreme Court was going to use the same panel that was used to carry out the injustice in the first place to review the judgment.

He said: “They’ve decided to fix both Zamfara and Imo review on Tuesday so they can strike a political balance, and no amount of political correctness and expediency can solve the injustice done in Imo where the Supreme Court awarded votes that do not exist to the APC. How can the apex court explain how it awarded votes to Hope Uzodinma of APC beyond number of registered voters and accredited voters in the election?

“The Supreme Court relied on the supposed fake result sheets that had only APC and PDP on the results sheets when 70 political parties contested the election.

“The attempt of the apex court to redeem its image by gifting the opposition, Bayelsa State will still not correct the injustice done in Imo. The irreducible minimum the Supreme Court can do in ensuring that justice is done in Imo is to ensure that the mistake done by the judges be corrected especially as regards the numbers that are not adding up.”