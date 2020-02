Listen to article

Fire incident has been reported at popular Apongbon Market today, Sunday 16th Feb. 2020. The Fire outbreak gutted some sections of the market, at the Ebute Ero area of Lagos.

It was learnt that as at 10.45am the fire was still burning.

Details of the fire incident are sketchy as of the time of filing this report. No human casaulty is so far reported but properties estimated into millions of naira have been damaged.