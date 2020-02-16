February 16:  Separate Yourself to the Lord

Listen to article

No one is to be in the tent of meeting from the time Aaron goes in to make atonement in the Most Holy Place until he comes out, having made atonement for himself, his household and the whole community of Israel (Lev. 16: 17). Aaron was separated from the rest of the people when he entered God’s presence. A sixth way we prepare for prayer is by separating ourselves from our normal environment and activities. When you seek God, you can’t be listening to the radio, watching television or listening to other people talking. You can’t be distracted. If you plan to seek God, you must be serious about it.

God says, “If you want to find me, you will do so only if you seek me with all your heart.” (Jer. 29:13). God told Aaron, in effect, “The tent is where I’ll meet you.” He did not meet Aaron just anywhere, in any way. Aaron had to enter the Tent of Meeting to be in God’s presence. As with Aaron, God does not meet you just anywhere, in any way. In the Old Testament, there was an actual tent, a physical place. Yet remember that the New Testament fulfills the Old Testament. This means that there is still a place where God meets you in prayer, but it’s not a building. It’s not even your body. It’s a place in God!

God has prepared a place in Him, just for you, and you need to enter that place. If your heart, your attitude and your motives aren’t right, God says, “You aren’t yet in the place where I want you to be.” Note: God has prepared a place in Him just for you. It’s your responsibility to find that place in Him. In addition, please read: Matthew 6:5; Mark 11:24-25.

Let’s pray: Our father, thank you for loving me so much that you have given me a special place of prayer in you. Help me to find that special place you have prepared for me, in Jesus’ name. Amen.

Today’s reading: Leviticus 19-20; Matthew 27:51-66

Always Pray In God's Presence.