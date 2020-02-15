TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

2 hours ago | General News

Photo Report: Senate President At The Burial of Akwa-Ibom State Governor's Father

By Senate President Media Office
L - R Immediate Past Senate President, Bukola Saraki and President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan on arrival at the Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo, for the burial of Late Elder Gabriel Emmanuel Nkanang, father of the Governor of Akwa-Ibom State, Emmanuel Udom.

L - R Former Governor of Delta State (1999 - 2007), Chief James Onanefe Ibori in a handshake with President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan upon the latter’s arrival in Uyo for the burial of Late Elder Gabriel Emmanuel Nkanang, father of the Governor of Akwa-Ibom State, Emmanuel Udom.

L - R Immediate Past Senate President, Bukola Saraki and President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan at the Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo, for the burial of Late Elder Gabriel Emmanuel Nkanang, father of the Governor of Akwa-Ibom State, Emmanuel Udom.

L - R President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan being received by the Deputy Governor of Akwa-Ibom State, Moses Ekpo, at the Victor Attah International Airport on arrival of the former for the burial of Late Elder Gabriel Emmanuel Nkanang, father of the Governor of Akwa-Ibom State, Emmanuel Udom.

