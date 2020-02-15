For Beating Up A Fellow Oba, Oluwo Must Be Deposed Because It Is A Sacrilegious Act - Femi Fani Kayode

Listen to article

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode says it is sacrilegious for the Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdrosheed Akanbi to beat up another monarch, Agbowu of Ogbagbaa, Oba Dhirulahi Akinropo, saying that the Oluwo must be deposed.

Pandemonium had broken out at the office of the Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), Zone 11, Osogbo, Osun State, on Friday when Oba Akanbi, allegedly beat up another monarch, Akinropo.

The incident occurred during peace meeting to resolve a land tussle among royal fathers within the Iwo axis, where the AIG Bashir Makama had summoned the royal fathers.

It was gathered that during the meeting where other monarchs, top police, and government officers were present, that Oba Akanbi allegedly rose up from his seat and descended on Oba Dhirulahi Akinropo, Agbowu of Ogbaagbaa town, inflicting injury on him.

Speaking to journalists on behalf of other monarchs at the General Hospital, Asubiaro, Osogbo, where the assaulted monarch was receiving treatment, the Olu of Ile-ogbo, Oba Agbaje Adetoyese, said that the development came as a rude shock to the people at the meeting.

Reacting to the development, Fani-Kayode said when a land was ravaged by poverty, even drug dealers, armed robbers and Yahoo fraudsters were paraded as elites and the kingship stool is auctioned to the highest bidder.

He described the act as unacceptable and sacrilegious, saying the Oluwo ought to be deposed,

“When a land is ravaged by poverty even drug dealers,armed robbers & Yahoo fraudsters are paraded as elites & the kingship stool is auctioned to the highest bidder!

“The “Emir”of Iwo beat up his fellow traditional ruler! This is unacceptable & sacrilegious. He ought to be deposed,” Fani-Kayode tweeted.