February 15: Let Worship Rise Like Incense

Listen to article

Aaron is to take a censer full of burning coals from the alter before the Lord and two handfuls of finely ground fragrant incense and take them behind the curtain. He is to put the incense on the fire before the Lord, and the smoke of the incense will conceal the atonement cover above the Testimony, so that he will not die. (Lev. 16:12-13). Incense in the Bible, symbolizes worship. Jesus told the woman at the well, in effect, “The Samaritans seek God on the mountain; the Jews seek God in the temple in Jerusalem. Yet, if you really need to come into God’s presence, you must worship Him in spirit and in honest motivation – in truth”. See John 4: 19-24.

Our fifth preparation for coming into God’s presence includes worship. God has told us, we need to worship, but sometimes we try to bypass this step and jump right into prayer. God tells us, “Honor My name first, and worship me.” He wants us to put some incense in the fire! Worship means giving the Lord His worth. God is worthy of our praises and everything that honors and glorifies His powerful name.

Worship leaders are very important in the body of Christ because they prepare the way for the congregation to enter into the presence of God. Problem can result when the worship leaders’ hearts aren’t right. If our corporate worship is not as it should be, our worship leaders should examine their hearts. Are they putting incense on the fire, or are they jumping over the fire, trying to enter God’s presence without paying the price of purity? Note: Worship is a choice of the heart. Our relationship with the Lord emanates from the heart. The more you love and revere the Lord, the more you’d love to express His worth in your life. Worship glorifies God, praise honors Him. Offering both to God qualifies us for His presence, mercy, love and faithfulness.

Let’s pray: Our Father God, thank you for receiving my praise and worship. Your word says that You inhabit the praise of Your people. Lord, help me to worship You from a pure heart always, in Jesus’ name. Amen.

Toady’s reading: Leviticus 17-18; Matthew 27:27-50

God Alone is Worthy of Our Praises and Worship.