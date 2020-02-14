2020 Val: Behold The World's Longest Love Poem (Vol. 2) Title: My love my all

Listen to article

My love my all

In whose heart my treasure grows

From whose spine my pleasure flows

Nigher oh my love for in you I repose my all

Where is the inamorata who chained my treasure

She whose smile holds my pleasure!

The time fast approaches,

With its augur on rose hedges..

Where are you, my love, my all.

You whose love tower, I grow tall.

The field of love is verdant with hue;

My heart wanders for nothing, but you!

Give me the love that leads the way

And the kiss that heals the pierced heart

The faith that nothing can dismay

Lest I sink to be a clod.

Stretch your loving hand to me my love

The hand which comforts beyond measure

In the midst of adversity

You shall forever be my treasure.

Come to me my love.

And feel me all as my heart trembles for your love

Out of my loneliness

Heal me and hold me closer to thee.

Loneliness becomes an unbearable sickness

Every second your absence is felt

Storms trouble my sailing heart

In every flash of our last romance.

Never will the world ever be sweet

If not with you reposing on my laps

In you alone

I found meaningless of life without a woman.

You are my all and true love

Both far and near

For in you, I felt what Nnewi's progenitor felt for Nnobi damsel

That made him start a religion deifying her

Your love tastes like abacha

And Nwoke Udi special palm-wine

joined together

My love my all

Ị sọgbuo m!!!

The smile on your face is sun

The only thing that stands when everything becomes dark.

Your smile is a map directing men of goodwill

I will camp you in my heart forever.

For you are my salt

That flavors the taste of my love.

And you are my light,

That brightens my darkest plights.

For God's love to all,

He gave His only Son.

But for His love for me,

He gave a precious gift of you

my heart's key.

You pick the lock

Oh! You do it all over again

My heart, creaking, opening its arms to you

You, gliding in with a fragrance of warmth.

Your visits leave me nimble

Your sweet perfume arouses my soul

And when you sway, that liquefied sublime motion

My brain falls into oblivion.

Deeper in your veins my love flows

Beckoning you closer to my sinews

Peak me to the point my love temper swells

For in you all trust I my all

Your love and touch are sensational

They give this feeling of nostalgia

And make me feel like an infant

Please let me be your boo just for a day or two.

Thy love is better than wine

Thy cheeks are comely with rows of jewels

As the lilly among thorns

So is my love for you!

As the apple tree among trees,

So are you before me always.

Thy lips are like a thread of scarlet,

Onitemi! kiss me, with the kisses of your mouth.

Clothe my heart with your love,

For its own love is dead.

Toss off one bit of it,

And the garden would be finer than Eden.

Hold my lips, let's make it last,

Now I am seconds closer to you.

Let it be a thing they could jot down,

Knowing well how much we love each other.

Youare my love my all,

On this beautiful island of scented glory, surrounded by the emerald sea

Under the blue sky and crescent moon of passion

And blessed with the sweet serenade of nightingales.

I crave to dwell in the freshness of your presence

Which is as pure as a lily;

As rare as a blue rose

And as lovely as venus.

I only desire company of you

To better express the freedom

Found in our affection

For you are my all.

In sincere confession of this,

I beseech God to marry us

In timeless matrimony of divine and infinite love

Beneath the twilight of cupid's divinest dreams.

My love you're my all

My forever Valentine

My giant for eternity you make me feel secure even when all around me is chaos!

Your imperfections are nature's reward to me.

They define your humanity,

In that man who is perfect lies all the deceit in the world.

My love you're my all

While we fold and drink from each others' lips

And as moon lends a scenting aroma to our eyes

At this love station, countless for the trip,

Then I hear a voice pouring from the skies:

"This liquid love will soon solidify

Only take your sleep gently and watch tears dry

For I shall be coming by,

Yes, I."

How can I make you see what I feel

When love is blind?

When I push hard

You might think love is wicked

Here you are staring at me

The only thing I want is to deep my lips into yours

And our love will be unbreakable

Don't call it magic, it's a miracle!

With you, it's like honey and bread

Sweet to the body and blessing to the soul

My love, with you I know we will reach for the stars and even beyond

With you, I have no cause to look elsewhere, cause I am at rest.

With you, I feel complete

You make me see the beauty in my imperfections

Your love gives me room to live and truly live

With you, I am a giant with great strides.

Give me your love, and I will give you my all

Kill me with love, and resurrect me with love

For it's a season of love

Oh! Valentine is here again.

Contributors:

Izunna Okafor

Nket Godwin

Odinaka Nworie

Innocent Chikodiri Paul

Nwokeabia, Ifeanyi John

O'star Eze

John Chizoba Vincent

Stanley Ezechukwu

Rosemary Nwadike

Dishon Obok

Gloria Oluchi John

Kayode Awojobi

Chidiebere Ezekwesili

Marcel Ike Okonkwo

Dayo Ayilara

Maureen Onyinye Kenneth

Udo Okoronkwo-chukwu

Michael David Ogbonnaya.