Csw To Mark Second Anniversary Of Leah Sharibu’s Abduction

CSW will mark the second anniversary of the abduction of Christian schoolgirl Leah Sharibu in Dapchi, Nigeria, by protesting outside the Nigerian High Commission in London on 19 February.

Leah Sharibu is one of 110 girls abducted from their school in Dapchi, Nigeria, by Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), an offshoot of Boko Haram in February 2018. While all of her surviving classmates were released the following month following negotiations by the Nigerian government, Leah was not released because she refused to convert in exchange for her freedom. She has remained in terrorist captivity ever since.

