Senator Murray Ben-Bruce To Douye Diri: "Your victory Is For Truth And Most Especially, A Victory For The Great People Of Bayelsa

Former lawmaker representing Bayelsa East in the upper legislative chamber, Senator Murray Ben-Bruce, has paid tribute to Senator Douye Diri, after the Supreme Court verdict on the Bayelsa elections.

A panel of judges led by Mary Odili, voided the joint ticket of Lyon and Degi-Eremienyo over certificate forgery and set aside their participation in the governorship election.

Ben Bruce said Diri’s victory at the Supreme Court means ‘truth’ and most importantly a win for the great people of Bayelsa State.

The Senator, in a tweet on his official Twitter page wrote: “Celebrate you, my friend and brother, Senator Douye Diri.

“Your victory at the Supreme Court is a victory for truth and most especially, a victory for the great people of Bayelsa State.

“I wish you the best as you continue gallantly, the journey of your predecessor.”

Meanwhile, Douye Diri, the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in November’s governorship election in Bayelsa state has since reacted to his victory at the Supreme Court.

Diri urged members of the party who left the party to the All Progressives Congress (APC), to return.

“The members of PDP, who out of one thing or the other got angry and left us to APC, I’m waving the olive branch, please, come back,” Diri said.

“We have to build Bayelsa state together.”