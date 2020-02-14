Duoye Diri Calls On Bayelsans To Unite As He Extends Olive Branch To All

Listen to article

Duoye Diri, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the November 16 Bayelsa governorship election, has urged former members of his party who defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) to return back.

Diri, who is likely to be sworn in as governor of the state, made the comment following the supreme court sack of David Lyon, his APC rival on Thursday by a panel of judges led by Mary Odili which affirmed the verdict of a federal high court which disqualified Degi-Eremienyo, Lyon’s running mate, from the election for “submitting forged credentials to INEC”.

The apex court also said the candidate with the second highest number of votes in the election should be issued a certificate of return.

While addressing reporters on Friday, Diri, who polled the second highest votes, pleaded with PDP members who had left the party to return.

“The members of PDP, who out of one thing or the other got angry and left us to APC, I’m waving the olive branch, please, come back,” Diri said.

“We have to build Bayelsa state together. I’m also calling on my brothers in APC they are Bayelsans, we cannot continue to be in disunity.

“Being in APC does not remove you as my brother of Bayelsa state. Whether you are Nembe, Okpia, Sabama, or Southern Ijaw, that is the region that God has brought us together and so, I am extending my olive branch even to those of my brothers and sisters in APC.”