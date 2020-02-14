Late Chima's Autopsy, An Embarrassment To The Police Force

Listen to article

As Nigerians await the joint autopsy report from police pathologist and the pathologist hired by the late Chima Ikwunado’s family, the Rivers State Police Command has expressed shock and embarrassment that the earlier report indicating that the deceased died of high blood sugar was based on faked autopsy report.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Nnamdi Omoni ,told Journalists that he issued the statement after interrogating SP Benson Adetuyi who was in charge of E-Crack unit.

He said the command was startled that the E-Crack commander could lie to the CP and Force Headquarters in that manner.

‘’When this incident happened we called SP Benson Adetuyi as the video went viral and asked him what happened he said they were investigating a case of armed robbery, that they were intercepted, taken to the station and that they were interrogated and detained. That in the cell during interrogation Chima eventually died and was taken to the hospital, and that it was revealed that he died of high sugar level. I am quoting him. So, based on that when I was interviewed on Radio I quoted him, when the CP summoned him he told the CP the same thing, when the Force PRO Called him and the team to Abuja he told them same thing so we were startled when autopsy was conducted the other day we were thrown aback.

‘’So in that my statement I equally said we were not contending with or relying 100% on what he told us, that CP has ordered full scale investigation into the matter. So the revelations we are getting today is as a result of the investigation that was instituted by the Commissioner of Police through men of the state CID. It is still the same Police that revealed there was no autopsy. If we wanted to cover our tracks we would have done that but because we are transparent and the report from the pathologist is still from the Police Doctor. And the officers involved in this dastardly act were being detained when it was being confirmed that the late Chima died out of torture. That is murder and we would deal with them appropriately.

‘’For the commander himself he has been redeployed. All hands are on deck to ensure that justice is served in this matter’’, Omoni assured.

The PPRO also appealed for calm, saying ‘’the CP has promised to address the press as soon as the autopsy report is out because that would be captured in our investigation report, and based on our report, CP would now tell the world what happened.’’