February 14: Cleansed by God’s Word.

These are sacred garments, so he must bath himself with water before he puts them on(Lev. 16:4). Before Aaron put on the sacred garments of the priesthood, he had to cleanse himself. Likewise, before we enter God’s presence, we must be cleansed, this is the fourth preparation. In the Old Testament, Aaron had to wash his entire body with water and put on linen in order to be clean when he entered the holiest places of the tabernacle.

With the fulfillment of the law in the New Testament, we no longer need to wash with actual water. In John 15:3, Christ told His disciples, “You are already clean because of the word I have spoken to you.” Ephesians 5:25-26 says, “Christ loved the church and gave Himself up for her to make her holy, cleansing her by the washing with water through the word.”Christ said, we are clean through the words He has spoken.

The word of God is our water for spiritual cleansing; there, we need to meditate continually on the Scriptures. The Psalmist emphasized this truth: “How can a young man keep his way pure? By living according to your word. I seek you with all my heart; do not let me stray from your commands. I have hidden your word in my heart that I might not sin against you” (Ps. 119: 9-11). When we come before God, we need to make sure that we’ve read the Word and that we’re obeying it. Otherwise we, will enter God’s presence with our own ideas and attitudes. The Word washes us completely, cleansing our hearts and minds, purifying our attitudes and actions. Note: The cleansing power of the word will change your heart and transform your life.

Let’s pray: Our Father, thank you for cleansing me through your word. Help me to remain in your word so I may enter into your presence with a clean heart. In Jesus’ name I pray. Amen.

Reading for today: Leviticus 15 – 16; Matthew 27:1 – 26

Purity and Faith in God Must Go Together.