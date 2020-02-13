Osun: State Executive Council endorses Amotekun, forwards bill to House of Assembly 

Listen to article

The Osun State Executive Council today held an emergency meeting on Amotekun security outfit and endorsed a bill for its establishment.

The State Governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola presented the bill to the state House of Assembly for passage.

The governor's spokesman, Mr Omipidan Ismail said "the emergency state executive meeting was meant to consider just one item and that was the Amotekun draft bill."

"Amotekun draft bill has been endorsed by the State Executive Council and the state Council sent it to the House of Assembly for further considerations," Omipidan said.

The Press Secretary to the Speaker of the House, Honorable Timothy Owoeye, Mr Kunle Alabi in a chat with The Nigerian Voice confirmed that the draft bill on Amotekun was received by the Assembly and would be accorded required attention.