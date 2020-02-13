Commander Operation Safe Corridor Urges Boko Haram Insurgents to Surrender Their Weapons, Releases 138 Repentants

Listen to article

The Commander, Operation Safe Corridor, Brigadier General Bamidele Matiu Shafa has appealed to the former Boko Haram members that have been rehabilitated to call on their ex colleagues to lay down their arms and come out to use the opportunity given to them by the Operation Safe Corridor to surrender so that peace will reign in the Northeast.

138 Boko Haram repentants have been released by Operation Safe Corridor to reunite with their families after thorough deradicalization, Rehabilitation and psycho social and vocational training to become useful to themselves and society.

General Shafa who was in Borno state to access the level of acceptance of the repentant insurgents by their communites, said ,"I was briefed by your respective community leaders and members. I am happy to hear that you are doing well and nobody rejected you or stigmatize you".

Addressing the repentant Boko Haram insurgents at the Bulumkutu Rehabilitation Centre Maiduguri yesterday, General Shafa said ,"I urge you to call on your former colleagues there in the bush to come out and lay down their arms at any military formations across the theater as the safe corridor opportunity is there for them. Nobody will kill of harm them".

" I want you to be convinced that you will be well cartered for, deradicalized and trained in various skills by the military. so that you will leave happily with your families", Shafa said.

The Commander added that , " since 2016 when Operation Safe corridor was launched, we have rehabilitated and deradicalize many ex Book Haram members and handed them over to theur respective state governments for reintegration back to the society."

" We have been to Bama and saw that the ex insurgent members are doing well. We will also visit Gwoza and Damboa Local Government Areas to see how they have been accepted by their communities" Bamidele said.

Speaking earlier, the Borno state Commissioner of Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Zuwaira Gambo said " we are happy for the visit. I want tell you that all the ex Boko Haram members are doing well in their respective communities because their community leaders and members are appreciating their behaviours ".

" The Borno state government will continue to partner with the Operation Safe corridor, UNICEF and other humanitarian partners for sustainable peace in the Northeast and the country in general", Gambo added.

Hajiya Zuwaira further said " so far the Borno state government has received 136 repentant Boko Haram members. Some of them have since been reintegrated into their respective communities, while others are still undergoing rehabilitation In this center.".

Speaking on behalf of the ex Boko Haram members, Bulama Mohammed said ," we thank the federal government and the Operation Safe Corridor for the opportunity to become good citizens again "

"When we were in the bush, we never thought of the opportunity of coming near soldiers but today we have are being taken good care of by a soldiers. We even shake hands and play together with soldiers.

" I want use this opportunity to call on.our former colleagues there in the bush to come out and laydiwn their arms as you will be taking good care by the military. " Mohammed said