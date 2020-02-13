Boko Haram Leader, Shekau Warns President Buhari To Keep Away From Borno State

Listen to article

Leader of the Boko Haram sect, Abubakar Shekau, has warned President Muhammadu Buhari against visiting Borno state saying the sect is fully on ground in the north-east and would attack the president if he returns.

In a video released 24 hours after the President visited Borno, Shekau also gave conditions under which the remaining Chibok schoolgirls in captivity would be released.

More than 100 of the 276 girls abducted from Government Secondary School, Chibok, Borno state, in 2014, have remained in Boko Haram custody.

In the video, Shekau said the schoolgirls would be set free if the federal government releases the sect members currently in detention.

“Buhari came to Maiduguri pretending to be a good man. He shouldn’t try it again,” Shekau said.