Media Rights Agenda (MRA) Calls on Government to Take Advantage of Radio to Unite Nigerians

LAGOS, Thursday, February 13, 2020: Media Rights Agenda (MRA) today called on Federal and State Governments to take full advantage of the attributes of radio in developing a comprehensive strategy for overcoming the religious, ethnic and other differences that have divided Nigerians and impeded the country’s social, economic and political advancement.

In a statement issued in Lagos to commemorate this year’s World Radio Day, the organization noted that in Nigeria and elsewhere, radio remained the most powerful medium for reaching diverse communities and urged Government to invest in and support the sector to enhance its effectiveness as a platform for uniting Nigerians across various divides.

In the statement, MRA’s Programme Director, Mr. Ayode Longe, called on Governments in the country to work with radio stations operating in their areas of authority to promote and uphold diversity, both in their newsroom and on the airwaves, consistent with this year’s World Radio Day focus.

He urged stakeholders, particularly Governments and radio stations, to reflect the three main sub-themes of the 2020 World Radio Day in their commemoration initiatives and activities, by: