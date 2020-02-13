Imo State Government Receives NSCDC National Commandant

Listen to article

The Secretary to the State Government of Chief Cosmas Iwu in company of the Speaker of the Imo House of Assembly and the Chief of Staff, Barr. Nnamdi Anyehie received the National Commandant of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Muhammadu Gana and his principal officers who arrived the State on a fact finding mission following the shooting of a Chieftain of Action Alliance, Chief Ndubisi Emenike by NSCDC personal.

Chief Iwu, restated Government's commitment to continue to live up to its responsibilities of protection of lives and properties while strengthening the synergy between the Government and security agencies in the State and Nigeria at large.

On his part the National Commandant of the NSCDC sympathized with Imo State Government over the death of Ndubuisi Emenike who was killed by a security personal.

The Commandant stated that, there is nothing like accidental discharge in the civil defence corps because they are all professional.

According to him "This is the first time this kind of incident is happening in the history of civil defence corps, opining that NSCDC don't open fire arms in the name of celebration. He condoled with the family of the deceased and apologize on behalf of the corps members

He assured Government and people of Imo state that the corps "will take measures to ensure that this incident will never happen again"