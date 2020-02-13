2Face Mourns Victor Olaiya

Listen to article

Nigerian singer, songwriter, record producer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, Innocent Ujah Idibia, known by his stage name 2Baba, has expressed sadness over the death of veteran highlife musician, Victor Olaiya.

Olaiya, who clocked 89 years on December 31, 2019, passed away at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) Wednesday afternoon.

Bimbo Esho, Managing Director of Evergreen Music Company Ltd, confirmed his death in a statement on Wednesday.

Tuface, reacting, expressed sorrow over the death of Olaiya.

In a post on his verified Instagram page, the music legend who sang ‘Baby Mi Da’ with Olaiya in 2013 wrote: