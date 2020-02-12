Zulum to Buhari: Let’s change our strategies against boko haram

Listen to article

Borno Governor Professor Babagana Umara Zulum has said there was need for change of strategies in the ongoing fight against boko haram.

The Governor who however acknowledged successes recorded by the same military in the state, spoke in presence of President Muhammadu Buhari at the Shehu of Borno’s palace in Maiduguri. Buhari was in the state on sympathy visit following boko haram attacks in Auno which left 30 persons killed with 18 vehicles and houses burnt.

"Your Excellency sir, between the period of March 2019 to date we have started witnessing horrific and spontaneous attacks by the insurgents which has resulted into the loss of lives and properties of our people. We are calling upon the Nigerian military to change strategies and we can borrow a leaf from the success our military was able to hugely record in the years 2016 and 2017 with a view to ending the insurgency. We need to keep taking the war to enclaves of the insurgents in the fringes of the Lake Chad, in Sambisa forest and some notable areas” Zulum said.

Governor Zulum however commended the President for his commitment to ending the insurgency. He recalled the gains recorded in the years 2016 and 2017 and also thanked him for being consistent in showing empathy to the people of Borno.

"Let me appreciate Mr President for associating with us at this our very trying moment. I am so surprised that we have forgotten the past” Zulum said.

The Governor although he could not ignore the current unfortunate situation, the people of Borno state still remember the days before Buhari’s emergence, when 20 out of the 27 local government areas in the state were in the hands of boko haram while all the five routes into Borno state were largely inaccessible with exception of Maiduguri-Kano road. In addition, he cited, sporadic bombings and killings even within the capital, Maiduguri.

"Close to about 20 Local Government areas were resettled under Buhari. In fact, in the year 2016/2017 we celebrated the demise of the Boko Haram insurgency that has unfortunately returned” Zulum said.

President Buhari reiterated his commitment to ending the insurgency, fighting corruption and leading the country to economic recovery.

The President called on the people of Borno to continue cooperation with the military.