Delta Police Records Bomber Harvest, Parades Over 80 Suspects

Listen to article

The Delta State Police Command has recorded great harvest as over 80 suspected persons were paraded before newsmen for various crimes.

Briefing reporters Tuesday, the State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hafiz Mohammed Inuwa, told journalists that he has come to cleanup the state of criminal elements and crimes committed in the past and present.

He assured Deltans that no crime and criminal would go unpunished as long as he holds sway as Commissioner in the state.

According to him, while raiding black spots and criminal hideouts in conjunction with Asaba vigilante group at Onyeobi way, we caught one Okunbor Samson with three live cartridges while three other members of his gang were arrested at Ogidi in Anambra state.

In another development, one Lucky Alegbi and Victor Jefferson Dore were arrested as kidnapping group terrorizing Warri, Ughelli and Sapele axis in Delta and Edo states, disclosing that one Ovie Michael, was also nabbed for robbing a woman of N180, 000 along Udu road.

Also, one Daniel Tombrapade, was arrested in Bomadi, for stealing Techno Pop2 valued at N25, 000 with the sum of N420, 000 cash while one Longlife Ebi Ernest who kidnapped 18 expatriates was apprehended.

Similarly, one Gift Aranntab was arrested but later identified as Saliu Anani, by victim whom he robbed of N150, 000 among other expensive valuables just as the CP noted that one Desmond Itojie was arrested at Eku in connection with kidnapping.

In the same vain, two persons who impersonated the Nigerian navy have been nabbed.

Items recovered includes five and half bags of India hemp, two cartons of codine, one bag containing liguid substance suspected to be a mixture of Indian hemp, local gun, one carton of rizller, N464, 270 cash, mobile phones of various types, Airtel sim cards, POS machine, Bank ATM cards, live cartridges, weapons for local gun production, stolen motorcycles, recovered vehicles among others.