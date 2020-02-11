Hon. Chike Okafor Leads Delegation Of Okigwe South Leaders On A Solidarity Visit To Imo SGI

Listen to article

The Honourable member representing Okigwe South in the Green Chambers of the National Assembly, Hon. Deacon Chike Okafor, yesterday led political honchos, Perm Secs, Directors and Traditional rulers across Okigwe South Federal Constituency, namely, Obowo, Ihitte Uboma and Ehime Mbano, on a solidarity visit to Chief Sir Cosmos Iwu, the newly appointed Imo SGI, on his appointment by the State Governor, Chief Hope Uzodinma, describing it as meritorious.

In his speech during the visit, Hon. Chike Okafor disclosed that Sir. Cosmos Iwu is a respected man in Okigwe zone whom they are very proud of, and will give him total support required to excel in his new office. He further disclosed that his appointment was of great significance to the social economic development of Imo state and Okigwe zone in particular. He thanked the state Governor, His Excellency, Sen. Hope Uzodinma for appointing their illustrious son as his SGI, promising that Ndi Okigwe shall support the government in all ramifications in order to succeed.

Other leaders that spoke in the meeting such as the Speaker of the state House of Assembly Hon. Chiji Collins, from Okigwe North, but was in attendance because of his position in the state, Chief Longers Anyanwu, Sir George Egu, Sir. Ihechere, Hon. Ifeanyi Agwu, Chief Emma Bukar, Dr. Mrs. Uche Ejiogu, among others, in one accord, thanked the state Governor for the wonderful appointment of Sir. Cosmos Iwu, describing it as a square peg in a square hole.

The chairmen of traditional rulers in the three local governments of Obowo, Ehime Mbano and Ihitte Uboma, after congratulating the Governor for his supreme court victory, not only prayed for the success of their son, but in unionism pledged total support to the administration. They urged Imo SGI as a seasoned administrator to use his office and contributes to the development of Imo state and Okigwe zone.

In his heartfelt response, Chief Sir Cosmos Iwu expressed happiness with the level of solidarity that has been extended to him by his people disclosing that he has never witnessed such class of solidarity before. He averred that with unity Okigwe zone will achieve so much regardless of their numbers in the state, and singled out Hon. Deacon Chike Okafor for praises describing him as a shinning star that will continue to shine brighter. He thanked him for galvanizing such powerful leaders to honour him, promising that the government of His Excellency, Governor Hope Uzodinma will make Ndimo proud.

Roll call includes but not limited to chief Longers Anyanwu former commissioner for Agriculture, Sir George Egu former S A to Governor, Hon. Ifeanyi Agwu former House of Assembly member Ehime Mbano, Dr. Mrs Uche Ejiogu former House member Ihitte Uboma, Hon. Ifeanyi Onwueyiagba former commissioner for Youths and talent development, Raymond Ucheoma, Perm Sec Budget and Planning, Hon Kelechi Iwueze, former T.C Chairman, Ehime Mbano, Chief Emma Bukar former Commissioner for Science and Technology, Chief Chidi Nwoko former T.C chairman Obowo, Chief Barr. Okonkwo former T.C chairman Ihitte Uboma, Sir Ihechere apex leader APC Obowo, Pastor Chukwudi Okafor, Vitalis Ohaegbu, Emeka Nduka, Mrs. Ngozi Ada, Hon. Emeka Nkume, Mrs Ada Agbugbaeruleke, Hon. Francis Chiedozie, Hon. Ukaegbu Fidelia, Engr Vincent Ike, Charles Ajogu, Dennis Agu, Jude Eberechukwu, among others.