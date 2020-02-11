Onyeme To Speak On "Effective Tax Administration In The Delivery Of Democratic Dividends"

Listen to article

Chairman, Delta State Board of Internal Revenue, Chief (Sir) Monday Onyeme has been chosen to deliver the 2020 edition of Maris annual public service lecture series.

In a press statement jointly signed by Chief (Dr.) Kenneth Olise and Comrade Fidelis Egugbo, Chairman and Secretary of Maris Trust Council, organisers of the annual lecture series,, Chief Onyeme will speak on the topic, "Effective Tax Administration In The Delivery Of Democratic Dividends."

They said Maris annual lecture was designed to proffer solutions to the challenges of the society and set new agenda for humanity.

"From the local government areas, the state and federal governments, one issue that cannot be toyed with is tax.

"Tax comes in different forms and in our desire to always enlighten the public, proffer solutions to challenges and set agenda for the people, Chief Monday Onyeme, a recognised tax administrator who has bagged two terms as Chairman, Delta State Board of Internal Revenue (DBIR) has been chosen to deliver the lecture.

"Apart from the fact that Chief Onyeme is the Chairman of DBIR, his choice was also borne out of the fact that he has a wonderful track records as Accountant in reputable organisations such as the Federal College of Education (Technical), Asaba and served meritoroously as the Bursar of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN).

"Chief Onyeme also has series of businesses which distinguished him as a tax administrator who is knowledgeable about what it takes to embark on projects and also pay tax.

"Bearing in mind our calendar of having the lecture on the Wednesday preceding Easter celebration, this year's edition will hold on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at 12 noon prompt.

"As one of the most attended events in the state, the lecture will take place at Orchid Hotel, DBS Road, Asaba and for the convenience of those who be flying in through the Asaba International Airport from different parts of the world on that day, the lecture will commence at exactly 12 noon.

"Experts in different fields that are related to tax have been carefully chosen to be discussants at the lecture.

"Recall that last year, the immediate past Managing Director of the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC), Chief Williams Makinde delivered the lecture where he spoke on the topic, "MANAGING POST-ELECTION CHALLENGES: Nigeria As Case Study”.

"The 2019 edition has been judged to be a huge success as it met its objectives of calming frayed nerves and engendering a peaceful environment ahead of the inauguration of a new government in Delta State and Nigeria in general on May 29, 2019.

"It is worthy to state that the lecture series instituted by Maris Trust Council in memory of late Miss Stellamaris Chukwufunimnenya Egugbo had the Governor of Delta State, Senator (Dr. ) Ifeanyi Okowa who was represented at the occasion by the present Commissioner for Finance, Chief Fidelis Tilije in attendance at that 2019 edition of the lecture.

"The Oshimili Atata of Asaba, Chief Nicholas Chizea, was the Chairman of the occasion and Senator Stella Omu, a renowned politician, Barr. Fred Majemite, Dr. David Oba of the National Open University of Nigeria and Ms. Faith Nwadishi of the Civil Society were there as discussants while Dr. Kemi Emina was the Moderator.

"Rev. Fr. John Konyeke, Barr. (Mrs) Josephine Ada Kachikwu, the Deputy Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ochor Christopher Ochor, Hon. Charles Emetulu, Hon. Joyce Overah, security agencies and people from different walks of life were also present at that lecture

"We appreciate Governor Okowa for providing the enabling environment for such discuss to take place in the state annually; we are also grateful to all of you out there who are playing different roles, including physical presence at the lectures as we believe that by God's grace, this year's edition will be better.

"The lecture is free and there is no discrimination in terms of attendance to enable it meet with the set goals of engendering an egalitarian society; partnership from individuals and corporate organisations will also be welcomed," they said.