Ebonyi State Independent  Electoral Commission (EBSIEC) to spend N180 M to conduct April 25 LG elections.

Ebonyi State Independent Electoral Commission (EBSIEC) is to spend the sum of one hundred and eighty million naira ( N180 M) for the conduct of the April 25 Local government elections in the state.

The Speaker, Ebonyi state House of Assembly , Hon. Francis Ogbonnaya Nwifuru said the House gave the approval following the request of the State Governor, Chief David Umahi for the money to be approved for Ebonyi State Independent Electoral Commission (EBSIEC) for the conduct of the elections.

Hon. Nwifuru also said that the governor’s request was decent as it would enable the commission work effectively for a credible elections across the thirteen local government areas in the state.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party in the state has debunked the misconception going on that the state governor, Chief David Umahi has endorsed some of the incumbent Council Chairmen for a second term in the office, describing it as the figment of peoples imagination.

The chairman of the Party, Barrister Onyekachi Nwebonyi urged all interested aspirants to pick their nomination forms, insisting that the Governor has not endorsed any particular aspirant.

He said that the Party would ensure that every contestant is given a level playing ground to test his popularity and urged those who ate interested in any of the positions to play by the rules as there Will be sacred cow.