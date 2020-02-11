February 11:  Receiving Forgiveness

Listen to article

To receive forgiveness, we don’t bring animal sacrifices as the Israelites did, our sins must still be atoned for by blood. The principles of the Old Testament still apply in the New Testament, which revels their significance. For example, the Old Testament law requires that nearly everything be cleansed with blood, “and without the shedding of blood, there is no forgiveness” (Heb. 9: 22).

The difference in the New Testament is that the sacrifice was fulfilled once and for all, in Christ, the Lamb of God. “He sacrificed for their sins once for all when he offered himself” (Heb. 7:27). 1 John 1:7 says, “But if we walk in the light, as he is the light, we have fellowship with one another, and the blood of Jesus, his son, purifies us form all sin.”When you are cleansed with the blood of Jesus, nothing separates you from God. You can have genuine fellowship with Him and with other believers, which brings the power of agreement in prayer.

God is serious about holiness and obedience. We can’t live in sin and unbelief if we want our prayers answered. If you are struggling with a particular sin, you should surrender to God, and ask Him to purify you (see 1 John 1:9), and seek the counsel of mature believers so the sin will not block your relationship with God. Take whatever sin that bothers you to God’s throne of grace, where He waits to forgive you. “To the Lord our God belongs mercy and forgiveness (Daniel 9:9). “In Christ we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins” (Ephesians 1:7).

He has promised to blot out your sins and His promises are forever. See Isaiah 44:22, “I have swept away your offences like a cloud, your sins like the morning mist. Return to me for I have redeemed you.” Note: Forgiveness of our sins brings power in prayer.

Let’s pray: My Lord and my God, thank you that you are a God of mercy and forgiveness. May I never take for granted the reality that my sins are covered by Jesus’ redeeming blood, in Jesus’ name. Amen.

Today’s reading: Leviticus 11-12; Matthew 26:1-25

