My Community Is Under Fulani Herdsmen's Siege, Monarch Cries Out

As the spat of insecurity continues to rage on unabated across Delta State, the traditional ruler of Aback community, Ika south local government area of the state has raised alarm over continued killing, rapping, torture of his subjects by herdsmen.

The king, Obi Uche Irenuma II, called for an urgent attention by concerned authorities before the situation escalates beyond control.

The terror that is being unleashed on his people by Fulani herdsmen on daily basis remains unchecked.

"For the past three months, farmers cannot go to their farms, the ones that had yam barns in their farms have been converted as food for the cattle by the alleged herders".

The community called on the Federal, States and local Government as well as other stakeholders to come to their aid to avoid breakdown of law and order.

The traditional ruler raised alarm over the invasion of his kingdom by persons suspected to be Fulani herdsmen.

According him, "two of my subjects have been kidnapped along the Obianyima-- Okpe road and that tension had heightened in the community as a result of the unwholesome activities of the herdsmen", explaining that yam barn in farms owned by his subjects had been destroyed by the invaders who allegedly cut the tubers of yam to feed their cattle in addition to the destruction of other economic crops like cassava.

Obi Uche Irenuma II, said as a result of the herders menace, residents of the area had abandoned their farms for fear of either being kidnapped, killed or rapped.

The royal father affirmed that to forestall break down of law and order in the community, a stakeholders meeting was held at his palace some time ago where it was agreed that peace and order should reign between the herders and the host community.