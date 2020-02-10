Auno Attack: Gov. Zulum visits Auno, Condole Victims, reiterates government's commitment to end Insurgency...

Listen to article

The Governor of Borno state, Prof Babagana Umara Zulum, accompanied by the Garrison Commander 7 Div Nigerian Army, on Monday morning visited Auno, a town 24 km away from Maiduguri the capital of Borno state which was attacked Sunday evening by gunmen suspected to be members of the dreaded boko Haram insurgents.

The governor sympathised with the victims and relations of those affected and assured them of his government and President Buhari's administration's commitment towards ending the Boko Haram insurgency

This followed the ugly incident where armed men, suspected to be members of the ISWAP/BH attacked Auno on Sunday night around 10 o'clock.

Acording to an eye witness, the insurgent abducted a number of women and children as well killed not less than 30 people who are mostly motorists and passengers while about 18 vehicles were set ablaze.

However, the Theater Commander, Operation Lafiyà Dole, Theater Command, Maimalari Cantonment Maiduguri ,Major General Olusegun Gabriel Adeniyi has invited journalists for a press briefing in the matter.