South East Governors To Name Regional Security Outfit Soon

Governors of the South East states have disclosed that they will soon name their own regional security outfit which its process started last year. They also disclosed that the State Houses of Assembly in the zone were in the verge of passing laws that will give the outfit legal backing.

The Governors said they had notified the federal government about their plans and will follow it up with details of the joint security outfit. The Governors made the disclosure on Sunday when the South East Governors Forum met in Enugu. In its communique read by Chairman of the forum and Governor of Ebonyi state, Chief Dave Umahi, the Governors also reiterated March 31 as date for reopening of the Akanu Ibaim International Airport Enugu to commercial activities.

They expressed satisfaction and commended President Mohammadu Buhari for his attention and release of funds for the airport rehabilitation, second Niger bridge construction and rehabilitation of other federal highways in the zone.

On the issue of insecurity, Governor Umahi said the forum had been inundated with questions on the region’s plans after the South West unveiled Amotokun, stating that the South East was not in competition with other regions. Umahi however recalled that “The South East Governors had formed their South east joint security on July 28, 2019 and inaugurated her committee on joint security on August 31, 2019.

“Forum took briefing from chairman of the South East joint security Committee and are satisfied with all the arrangement that will lead to South East State Houses of Assembly to enact a law to back up the South East Security programme with a name to the outfit.” The Governors also agreed to commence construction of Ring road to connect South East and South zones in view of the progress being made in Enyimba Economic City. Vanguard