Man dies after a sex romp with call girl in Lagos hotel

A yet-to-be-identified Nigerian man in Lagos has been confirmed dead after sleeping with a prostitute during a night out.

Facebook users however appear to have unraveled more unconfirmed about the man as some have pictures of him wearing a t-shirt marked 60.

There are also claims in the social media that the man was aged 60 and might be a church worker.

Eyewitnesses found sex enhancement drugs at the scene of the incident, suggesting that the man must have died after taking the drugs.

Recounting her encounter with her dead client, the prostitute who identified herself as Precious from Akwa Ibom state said she was invited over to the lodging facility by the deceased's friend.

Precious disclosed that the man slept all through the night even though she never saw him take the sex pills. She further revealed that they had sex around 5am, after which the man slept off again.

However after she got ready to leave, Precious noticed that the man was still sleeping after she demanded for her money. She said she suspected foul play at first, but noticed that the man wasn't still moving after she gave him a nudge. The commercial sex worker said it was at that point she cried out for help.

The precise date of the incident was not given, but policemen were believed to have leaked the video.

Policemen who interrogated the girl in the video found some drugs in the man's bag and it was believed the man used them before going to bed.

