Letter To Sultan, Dogara, Other Northern Leaders on the State of the Nation

Listen to article

It is with pleasure that we receive your blunt statements about the desperate predicament of Nigeria as a whole and north Nigeria in particular.

We are thankful for your critical statements describing the “apocalypse” that the “sick” north is walking to and dragging the with it, the rest of Nigeria.

While we appreciate your talk, we must ask if talk is all we shall do while we lose that which defines us as humans and lose our loved ones and hope for the young and yet unborn?

Is talk all we shall do as nothing changes and our dignified brethrens continue to be killed, our women raped, our children orphaned, our farms desecrated and the rich and poor kidnapped at will?

The blessed prophet of Islam is said to have recommended action. He is quoted to have said,

“Whoever among you sees an evil action, let him change it with his hand [by taking action]; if he cannot, then with his tongue [by speaking out]; and if he cannot, then with his heart [by at least hating it and believing that it is wrong], and that is the weakest of faith.”

Will we always remain in this middle –talk– state at best and only on occasion?

The Yoruba governors decided to act. They established Amotekun as an action and a statement. While the action may not be as powerful in itself as may be needed to rescue Yoruba-land from the horror that we are bound in, the statement resounded even louder and gave the people of the region hope that slowly but surely they had embarked on the path to freedom at last.

So we ask you, dignified elders. Shall we keep talking and blaming the elites who we still dine with and leave at the helm, or can we expect action from you any time soon?

Thank you for your audience. May God save us from ourselves.

Lekan Abayomi

for Coalition of Yoruba Nationals